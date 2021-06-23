NeutriSci Provides Update On Biople Product Launch In Japan

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the Company received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid, the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time. No details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. In a letter to the Company dated January 21, 2021, the FDA had assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") goal date of July 25, 2021 for completion of its review of the NDA.