NeutriSci Provides Update On Biople Product Launch In Japan

 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU) (OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, in conjunction with its partner, Tabletz LLC, is pleased to update details regarding the Biople launch of the TABLETZ brand in Japan.

