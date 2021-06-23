Meghan Markle's First Book Sits in the Library of Congress
Earlier this month, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, published what many royal-watchers believed to be her first book, The Bench, a children's book inspired by Prince Harry and baby Archie. The book became a New York Times bestseller just a week after publication. However, few have encountered Meghan's earlier work, A Face without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars, which the future Duchess wrote when she was in eighth grade.www.harpersbazaar.com