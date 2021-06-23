Meghan Markle's First Book Sits in the Library of Congress

Meghan Markle released her first children's book on June 8. "The Bench" was inspired by a poem that Meghan wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, on his first Father's Day, according to People magazine. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift? And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son," Meghan said during a pre-recorded interview for NPR's Weekend Edition. And so, the Duchess of Sussex had a sweet poem printed on a plaque and placed on the back of a bench. "This is your bench," the poem reads, "Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin." She later teamed up with an illustrator and made her poem into a book.