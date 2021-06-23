Addison Kaboom Town Returns For A 2021 Blast, July 3rd

For more than three decades, Addison Kaboom Town!, delivered by Gopuff, has thrilled fans with its unparalleled 25-minute fireworks show choreographed to a patriotic soundtrack that is radio simulcast to hundreds of thousands of fans across the 4.4-square-mile town. The 2021 show is sure to thrill – as it’s even larger than ever before! This year, pandemic precautions necessitated some minor changes. City organizers hope to share tips to make every visit a fabulous celebration of American Independence.