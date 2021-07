It's a tough ask to replace the triangle of Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets, and in fact, Spanish football has learnt that ugly truth the hard way. As it happens, Iniesta and Xavi were undoubtedly two of the best players of their generation, and stars of that quality are as rare as gold dust in the modern game. But after a miserable World Cup 2014 campaign, a disappointing Euro 2016 and a chaotic 2018 World Cup, there is finally a glimmer of hope on the horizon.