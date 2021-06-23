Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

CAD, AUD, Risk FX, Commodities Rise, Fed Minutes Next. Summary: Despite a stronger-than-expected US employment gain, the Dollar eased while bond yields fell. The American economy added a total of 860,000 new jobs in June, far outstripping forecasts of 700,000 and an upwardly revised gain of 583,000 (559,000) in May. The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% (5.8%). The Dollar surged immediately following the release but lost steam, gradually easing to close lower against its rivals. Risk appetite rallied, lifting stocks, bonds, commodities, and related currencies. A favourite gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) slid 0.38%, closing at 92.25 from 92.55. Risky currencies advanced, led by the Australian Dollar, up 0.7% to 0.7527 (0.7464 Friday). Against the Canadian Loonie (best performing major) the Greenback slumped 1.13% to 1.2325 from 1.2442. The USD/JPY pair slid 0.53% to 111.02 (111.57) weighed by a 4-basis point drop in the US 10-year bond yield to 1.42%. Sterling soared to a 1.3832 close from its Friday opening of 1.3757 and an overnight low at 1.3731. The Euro rose moderately to finish at 1.1865 (1.1845 Friday) and a low at 1.1807 low. The Greenback was mostly lower against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) closed little-changed at 6.4710 from 6.4735. The US Dollar eased against the Singapore Dollar (USD/SGD) to 1.3465 from 1.3480. Commodity prices climbed. Silver rallied to USD 26.37 from USD 26.00. Wall Street stocks finished higher. The DOW closed at 34,790 (34,637 Friday) while the S&P 500 gained 0.7% to 4,350 (4,320).