Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 11 days ago

BANGKOK -- Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades. Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined. Markets have calmed notably since the Federal...

#Wall St#Short Term Interest Rates#Asian#Treasury#Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit
