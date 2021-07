Warning: This article contains spoilers about the first two episodes of Loki. We're only two episodes into Loki's six-episode run, and the timey-wimey Disney+ series has already thrown a lot of the audience - from the introduction of the surprisingly powerful Time Variance Authority to Mobius (Owen Wilson) recruiting Tom Hiddleston's mercurial trickster to help catch another Loki variant, and, as of episode 2, the revelation that Sophia Di Martino is playing that elusive Variant. That revelatory hour had an explosive ending, too: The Variant bombed the sacred timeline, and Loki followed her through a portal as she ran from the TVA. Where do we go from here? That remains to be seen.