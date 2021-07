“Whatever you want. I’ll take off my clothes if you want to see me.”. No “full body cavity” but the Nats’ Max Scherzer was searched three times for schticky substances Tuesday in Philly. Round 3 was at the request of manager Joe Girardi who remained suspicious even after the first two “stop and frisks” came up empty. Max reached for his belt, threatened to lower his pants but the umpires had no interest in examining Scherzer any further.