Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company to Spark Power Corp. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company'), today announced the voting results at its Annual General Meeting (the 'Meeting') of shareholders held earlier today. Spark Power is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

albuquerqueexpress.com

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 8th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced that Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8, 2021.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM

ANGLE plc ('the Company') Result of 2021 Annual General Meeting. GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL) (OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. For further information ANGLE:
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at June 30, 2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 9,430,472 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.
Business Insider

Fission Uranium Corp. - Annual General Meeting Voting Results

KELOWNA, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") announced the results of matters voted on at the Company's annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today. A total of 259,135,114 shares, or 44.15% of Fission's common shares that were eligible to be...
Business Insider

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/. TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
Leawood, KS

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on June 30, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date. The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution,...
nddist.com

ISA Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Industrial Supply Association has announced its New Board of Directors, effective July 1. ISA’s Board of Directors is a dynamic group of volunteer leaders dedicated to anticipating and serving the needs of ISA’s member companies (Distributors, Manufacturers, and Independent Manufacturer Representatives). Directors contribute knowledge, time, and experience and are responsible for the development of ISA’s strategic direction while overseeing a series of initiatives focused on the advancement of the Industry and ISA.
StreetInsider.com

SEATech Ventures Files 8-k Form to Announce Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. Ramesh Ruben Louis and Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong. The breadth experience of the CFO and INEDs provide to the SEATech Ventures Board of Directors wider views and independent oversights on board matters. Mr. Louis is appointed to head the Audit Committee with Mr. Cheah as a member.
San Jose, CA

The Parent Company Provides Update on Potential Mercer Park Acquisition Corp. Private Placement

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced that its previously announced conditional agreement to complete a $50 million strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") in GH Group, Inc. ("Glass House"), through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., has been terminated by the parties effective today and the Strategic Investment will not be completed at this time. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, recently merged with Glass House. The Parent Company will consider future partnership opportunities as Glass House purchases and completes the retrofit of its greenhouse cultivation facility in southern California.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results

58% Year over Year Revenue Growth and Operating Loss reduced by 27%. VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTC PINK:EPWCF)(FRA:8EC) ('Empower' or the 'Company') has filed today its audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
StreetInsider.com

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Appoints George L. Pita to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) today announced that George L. Pita has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective July1, 2021. Pita, 59, currently serves...
Chicago, IL
Daily Herald

Boeing appoints Brian West as chief financial officer

CHICAGO -- The Boeing Company named Brian West as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 27. In this role, West will lead all aspects of Boeing's financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, controller, and audit operations. West...
New York City, NY

Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily Oversubscribed Transaction With a Substantial Increase in Participation by New Lenders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ('Focus'), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has closed the transaction to add a 7-year, $800 million tranche to its existing First Lien Term Loan ('Term Loan'). Of this amount, $650 million was drawn today and the remaining $150 million is available on a six-month, delayed draw basis. The annual interest rate on the new tranche is LIBOR + 250 basis points with LIBOR subject to a 50 basis point floor, and the transaction priced at 99.25. Focus will use the proceeds to pre-fund the M&A transactions it expects to close over the next several quarters. Focus' Term Loan balance is approximately $2.3 billion as of today, exclusive of the $150 million delayed draw, compared to approximately $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021. Focus' $650 million First Lien Revolver ('Revolver') is currently undrawn, and there were no changes to the terms of the Revolver or of the existing Term Loan as a result of the new tranche.
aithority.com

Mswipe Names Ketan Patel as CEO

Industry veteran and Founder Manish Patel to continue as Managing Director. India’s leading independent financial services platform for MSMEs, Mswipe, announced the appointment of Ketan Patel as the Chief Executive Officer. Founder Manish Patel, who has built the company over the last one decade as India’s largest POS player and leading end-to-end digital enabler of MSMEs, will move into the role of Managing Director.
Portland, OR

Beyond Pulse Forms Strategic Advisory Board

Beyond Pulse (BP) announced the formation of an Advisory Board consisting of experienced sports industry leaders who will provide strategic direction for Beyond Pulse’s business, including elevating its growth in the sports wearable technology industry and furthering and refining its digital and content executions. Beyond Pulse, based in Portland, OR,...