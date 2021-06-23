Spark Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ('Focus'), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has closed the transaction to add a 7-year, $800 million tranche to its existing First Lien Term Loan ('Term Loan'). Of this amount, $650 million was drawn today and the remaining $150 million is available on a six-month, delayed draw basis. The annual interest rate on the new tranche is LIBOR + 250 basis points with LIBOR subject to a 50 basis point floor, and the transaction priced at 99.25. Focus will use the proceeds to pre-fund the M&A transactions it expects to close over the next several quarters. Focus' Term Loan balance is approximately $2.3 billion as of today, exclusive of the $150 million delayed draw, compared to approximately $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021. Focus' $650 million First Lien Revolver ('Revolver') is currently undrawn, and there were no changes to the terms of the Revolver or of the existing Term Loan as a result of the new tranche.