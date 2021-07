Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7470; (P) 0.7501; (R1) 0.7558;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 0.7443 will resume the whole corrective pattern from 0.8006. But we’d expect strong support from 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414 to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7615 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, on bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 0.7890/8006 resistance zone.