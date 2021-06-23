New details out about planned office tower in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Additional details about a planned office tower at SouthPark’s Phillips Place are included in a recently filed rezoning petition.

The rezoning, filed this month, calls for up to 250,000 square feet of office and 20,000 square feet of retail or other commercial uses, according to a site plan filed with the petition. In May, Phillips Place owner Lincoln Harris said it planned to file a rezoning to allow a 10-story office tower where the movie theater, Regal Phillips Place, is today.

“It’s part of a bigger master plan that Mr. Harris has,” says Hilary Larsen, chair of neighborhood advocacy group SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods, referring to Johnny Harris, CEO of Lincoln Harris.

