Charlotte, NC

New details out about planned office tower in SouthPark

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Additional details about a planned office tower at SouthPark’s Phillips Place are included in a recently filed rezoning petition.

The rezoning, filed this month, calls for up to 250,000 square feet of office and 20,000 square feet of retail or other commercial uses, according to a site plan filed with the petition. In May, Phillips Place owner Lincoln Harris said it planned to file a rezoning to allow a 10-story office tower where the movie theater, Regal Phillips Place, is today.

[PAST COVERAGE: Developer plans office tower on site of SouthPark movie theater]

“It’s part of a bigger master plan that Mr. Harris has,” says Hilary Larsen, chair of neighborhood advocacy group SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods, referring to Johnny Harris, CEO of Lincoln Harris.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

