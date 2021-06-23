Jeren Scott Morris was a man of faith who is now resting in the hands of his Savior. Jeren passed away on June 21, 2021, at the age of 20 years due to a work-related accident. He was born in Brownwood, TX on November 21, 2000 to John Scott Morris and Joy Morris at 1:33 am. He graduated from Early High School and obtained his Welding Degree at Ranger College in 2019. Jeren shared his life with his wife Jordyn Mayes Lewis Morris and their 3 fur babies Mingus, Maybl and Mavrick Morris. He adored everything about Jordyn and the beautiful life they were building. Jeren stood strong in his morals. He worked hard to take care of everyone that he loved because that’s what he loved to do. He enjoyed his extra time hanging out and hunting with his dad and brother.