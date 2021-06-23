Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Lapovations receives $100,000 from Winrock International

By Jeff Della Rosa
talkbusiness.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFayetteville-based Lapovations LLC, a medical device company developing products to improve laparoscopy, announced Tuesday (June 22) receiving $100,000 from the Winrock International Validation Fund, a nonprofit fund focused on investing in validation-stage startups in Arkansas. Meanwhile, Lapovations has started to develop the second generation of its first product, AbGrab. The...

talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville, AR
Arkansas Business
Fayetteville, AR
Arkansas Industry
