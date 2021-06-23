Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Cayuga Hospitality Consultants Welcomes Three New Hospitality Consultants

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Cayuga Hospitality Consultants is delighted to announce the addition of three new hospitality consultants, Jens Busch, David Salcfas, and Haydee Cruz, each with diverse areas of expertise. They are ready to help hospitality clients succeed in achieving their business goals and objectives. With the addition of the new consultants, Cayuga Hospitality Consultants can continue to provide unique and unequaled solutions to any challenge for its clients.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Industry
San Antonio, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Consulting#Marriott International#Luxury Hotel#Labor Markets#Prweb#Hyatt Hotels#Jumeirah Hotels#Ctc Consulting Group#Cornell University#Guidance Team#Onyx#Spanish#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Thailand
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...