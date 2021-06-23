Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EcoEnergy Insights Wins 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award for the CORTIX™ platform

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that EcoEnergy Insights, a leading provider of AI and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled services, has been selected as winner of the “Best Predictive Analytics Platform” award for its CORTIX™ platform in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Intelligence#Market Intelligence#Ecoenergy Insights Wins#Carr#Cortix#Ai Breakthrough#Ai Platforms#Ai Hardware#Nlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
TechnologyThe Independent

Artificial intelligence: fad or business staple?

According to techjury.net, 77 per cent of the world’s population uses artificial intelligence (AI) but only 33 per cent are actually aware they’re doing so. The smartphone that’s sitting beside you or perhaps in your hand, the videogames your kids are playing in the next room, the Spotify station you’ve got on in the background, and the list goes on – all utilise AI while you go about your activities.
Small Businessaithority.com

Zammo.ai Conversational AI Platform Named “Best Transactional Bot Solution” In 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards

Zammo Brings The Power Of The Voice Economy To Leading Brands. Zammo.ai, the company accelerating the transition to the voice economy, announced that it has been selected as the “Best Transactional Bot Solution” in the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.
TechnologyInvestor's Business Daily

Zebra Technologies Adds Warehouse Robots To Its Portfolio

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) on Thursday announced a deal to buy startup Fetch Robotics to accelerate its push into intelligent industrial automation. ZBRA stock rose a fraction on the news. Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra will pay $290 million in cash for the 95% of Fetch Robotics that it doesn't already own. Zebra...
Technologynewtoncountytimes.com

VA National Artificial Intelligence Institute award winners of AI Tech Sprint

WASHINGTON — Winners of the Department of Veterans Affairs 2020-2021 Artificial Intelligence Tech Sprint are six tech companies that created programs aimed at preventing Veteran suicide and improving their health care using the latest AI technology. VA’s National Artificial Intelligence Institute competition encourages innovators to develop ways to improve services...
Businesstechgig.com

Compass IDC plans to hire 200+ software engineers in India

Compass, Inc., a leading real estate technology company, today announced that it intends to double its headcount in India at the Compass India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months. The. Compass IDC. has 200+ employees, with agile, highly-skilled software engineers and product teams who have developed multiple cloud-based...
Softwarethecustomer.net

yellow.ai Introduces Voice AI Bots to its CX Platform

Yellow.ai, a leading Conversational CX Automation Platform, announced its plans for U.S. expansion and hiring, a corporate rebrand, and the addition of Voice Virtual Assistants on its platform. The new Voice AI capabilities are augmenting the company’s existing strengths of powering chat automation channels for websites, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and...
Businesstechgig.com

Birlasoft fortifies its Cloud-First Strategy as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group today announced that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the. status further strengthens Birlasoft’s cloud portfolio and will enable the company to leverage AWS to accelerate its enterprise clients’ digital transformation journeys. With over three decades...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Insuresoft's Diamond Platform Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 1 Examination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Insuresoft, a leading provider of mission-critical core insurance software for property & casualty insurers, announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 examination. The audit, conducted by 360 Advanced, affirms that Insuresoft's practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity & confidentiality.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Leading Tech Company, Xavor, Organizing Webinar on Computer Vision Applications in Industrial Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Xavor, a leading technology company based in Irvine, Calif., is hosting a webinar on ‘Industrial Monitoring Using Computer Vision’ on July 8. Eminent AI scientist Dr. Usman Ghani and AI engineer Farhan Azhar will share real-life examples of computer vision deployment in manufacturing units to make intelligent decisions and drive growth in business.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AGIA Affinity Wins Multiple Marketing Awards At 2021 PIMA Insights Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIA Affinity won multiple marketing awards at this year's 2021 PIMA Insights conference. The PIMA marketing awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing in several categories. AGIA's accolades this year included three awards in various categories, showing their prowess and success in generating results across multiple marketing disciplines.
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes Accelerate their Alliance Partnership to help Organizations Evolve Towards Becoming Intelligent Enterprises

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.
Technologymartechseries.com

Expert.ai Wins “Digital Technology” Category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards

Expert.ai , the premier artificial intelligence (AI) platform for language understanding, has won the “Digital Technology” category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. The prestigious honors recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change and increase value for organizations worldwide. Recipients were announced today by Ventana Research, the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm.
EconomyCIO

Reinventing your business with data

Building a business that is sustainable for a long period of time isn't easy. It requires reinvention—likely multiple times over. Only 50% of businesses that were on the Fortune 500 list in 2000 are still there today. The introduction of the cloud set off a generation of reinvention, and now, the next wave of reinvention will be driven by data.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Cloudera, IBM, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hadoop And Big Data Analysis market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Big Data Platform Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Microsoft, Teradata, IBM

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Big Data Platform Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Big Data Platform Forecast till 2026*.
Businessstrictlybusinessomaha.com

RD Industries Partners with Meridian Business to Implement NetSuite ERP System

Meridian Business (www.meridianbusiness.com) recently teamed up with RD Industries to help them implement NetSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) so they can improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve their customers. NetSuite Applications is a unified business management suite, encompassing ERP/Financials, Inventory Management, CRM, and ecommerce. Meridian Business is a proud NetSuite solution provider that helps small, medium, and large companies move to the next level through a process design, implementation, and ongoing support. They have deployed ERP solutions and ERP implementations across all industries.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Artificial intelligence for complex materials

(Nanowerk News) Predicting the mechanical behaviour of all the systems that surround us, from vehicles and spaceships to bridges and skyscrapers, is essential for safety and design. For more than 300 years, scientists have known how to cast the underlying physics into a mathematical formulation, and thanks to technological progress...