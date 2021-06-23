EcoEnergy Insights Wins 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award for the CORTIX™ platform
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that EcoEnergy Insights, a leading provider of AI and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled services, has been selected as winner of the “Best Predictive Analytics Platform” award for its CORTIX™ platform in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.www.mysanantonio.com