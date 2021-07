As Minnesota continues to reopen after an unbelievably challenging 16 months, the people of Ramsey County have a lot of reason for hope. COVID-19 infection rates are down, vaccination rates are up, and we can finally support the small businesses and neighbors who need our help as they continue to regroup after the pandemic. Unfortunately, the impact that COVID-19 had on the justice system in Ramsey County could continue to reverberate in this community for years to come.