‘Loki’ Episode 3 Recap: The Odd Couple At The End Of The World

If the first episode was confusing and left people wondering what in the heck was going on, the second episode is set to unravel at least a couple of answers, but leave a few more questions in place that many people are likely poring over right now as they attempt to find each and every Easter egg that might be hiding in plain sight and those that might be cleverly hidden. First, it has to be mentioned since it’s right there in front of us, Josta Juice. The brand was started up and discontinued in the 90s despite the efforts of people to bring it back, but apparently Mobius has quite a thing for Josta since it’s been seen in his possession for the past couple of episodes now. It’s a small thing, but it’s one of the many small things that no doubt make up the big thing that has been happening with the Loki variant that Loki and the TVA are attempting to catch. And yes, if you’re wondering, there will be spoilers, so if you haven’t seen the episode yet it might be a wise thing to do before moving on. There are a few things that have changed the game up quite a bit.