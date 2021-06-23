‘Loki’ Episode 3 Recap: The Odd Couple At The End Of The World
When we last saw the God of Mischief, he was following Lady Loki into a portal, and it all seemed part of her plan; she was practically beckoning him to follow her. This episode, however, shows that Lady Loki (or Sylvie, as she calls herself), was severely inconvenienced by Loki following her. Both have the same goal, more or less - to meet the Time Keepers and free themselves from the TVA - so it seems wise for the two to work together.www.forbes.com