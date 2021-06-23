Cancel
Dan Harmon Fox Animated Comedy 'Krapopolis' Sets Jordan Young as Showrunner

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Young has been named executive producer and showrunner on the Dan Harmon animated Fox comedy “Krapopolis.”. The show was ordered at Fox back in January and is slated to debut in 2022. Young will work under Harmon’s supervision in handling the day-to-day aspects of the production. More from Variety.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Clea Duvall
