Dan Harmon Fox Animated Comedy 'Krapopolis' Sets Jordan Young as Showrunner

HeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, announced today a new scripted post-apocalyptic podcast, “ Aftershock,” co-produced with Nomadic Engine and Salmira Productions, and starring Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break, The Walking Dead, Colony), David Harbour (Black Widow, No Sudden Move, Stranger Things) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Supernatural). In addition to her leading role, Callies also directed the series as well as co-created “Aftershock” with her Nomadic Engine partners, author Patrick Carman (39 Clues, Skeleton Creek) and TV/Film Producer Ben Haber (The Smurfs Movies, Across The Universe), and wrote with Carman. “Aftershock” will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms beginning July 14. Listeners can hear the official trailer now.