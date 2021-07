Promoting the idea that a bag should become part of who you are, the Katy Kruger Vegan Leather 2-in-1 Bag provides all the versatility you need. With a practical design, it offers a unique, tailored look that truly stands out. This two-in-one combination bag has a padded divider and internal pockets. So you can keep everything stored just where you want it and easy to find. Made with high-quality craftsmanship, this affordable and stylish bag acts as a crossbody bag or a tote. Easily change it up depending on your needs at the time. Designed in South Africa, this bag will keep you organized. So you can tackle every busy day that comes at you. Overall, Katy Kruger knows that you’re always on the go and need a bag that can handle being by your side through it all.