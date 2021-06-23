Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

American Horror Story Spinoff Trailer Introduces Rubber Suit Woman And More Creepy Monsters

By Nick Venable
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Awwwww shit, everybody! Before the star-studded American Horror Story: Double Feature shows up and rattles our brains in the fall, the long-running franchise is offering up a buffet of bite-sized treats with the spinoff American Horror Stories. While it's not so clear yet what we can expect to see, FX has now given fans an extended teaser that not only confirms a female form is now inside Murder House's infamous Rubber Suit, but it also delivers a first look at a bunch of other freaky-ass-looking creatures and spooky beasts.

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Taissa Farmiga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Spinoff#Horrors#Television#Fx#House#American Horror Stories#American Horror Story#Infantata#Hulu#Cajun Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesimdb.com

‘Demonic’ Trailer: Neill Blomkamp Returns After ‘Chappie’ with Supernatural Horror

Neill Blomkamp hasn’t released a directorial feature in the six years since “Chappie” flopped with film critics. The negative press around “Chappie” was a far cry from Blomkamp’s 2009 feature directorial debut “District 9,” a critical sensation that grossed $210 million worldwide and earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Neill Blomkamp and co-writer Terri Tatchell. The Oscar nominee went on to helm “Elysium” and “Chappie,” but neither could match the critical highs of his debut. Now comes “Demonic,” a smaller scale Blomkamp effort made during the pandemic and starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Nicolas Cage Hunts For Stolen Truffle Pig In Dark New Trailer For 'Pig'

That’s the crucial question posed by Nicolas Cage in the new trailer for his upcoming movie “Pig.”. The drama, also produced by Cage, follows an Oregonian former chef and mushroom enthusiast who lives in the forest with his beloved truffle-hunting pig, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Someone pignaps her, and Cage’s character sets off to track them down and save his porcine companion.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Jaws Of Death! Trailer & Poster For Killer Shark Thriller GREAT WHITE

Movies In Focus loves a good killer shark film (see Steven Spielberg’s Jaws and Renny Harlin’s Deep Blue Sea) and that means I’m pretty excited about director Martin Wilson’s Great White. The film looks silly as hell – but also like it could be ridiculously good fun. They’ve got me hooked with this new trailer!
Movies/Film

Five Real Haunted Places That Would Make Killer Horror Movies

Horror movies get a lot of mileage from claiming to be based on, or at least inspired by, true stories. The Conjuring Universe is big on claiming they’re telling true tales of terror, and it was recently revealed that the writers of the first Conjuring and the director of Spiral: From the Book of Saw were teaming up to launch a horror franchise based on the true story of the allegedly haunted LaLaurie Mansion.
MoviesMovieWeb

A Classic Horror Story Trailer Mashes Up the Genre for the Ultimate Fright

If you enjoy films like Scream, Texas Chainsaw, Hereditary, It and all the other classic horror flicks that send a chill down the spine, then A Classic Horror Story is going to give you a fresh taste of fright. Netflix has dropped the trailer for the Italian horror-thriller which is set to debut on the streaming platform on July 14, and this first look does deliver the creepiness it promises.
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Adds Young Stars to Cast

In addition to the new Evil Dead sequel Evil Dead Rise taking the carnage of the franchise out of the woods and into an urban setting, the sequel also looks to be switching things up when it comes to casting, as The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that young stars Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher have all joined the endeavor. The outlet also notes that the trio of performers will likely be playing siblings in the upcoming adventure, with the stars joining the previously announced Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in the picture. Evil Dead Rise comes from director Lee Cronin, while original producers Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Rob Tapert will once again produce.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Messed Up Trailer For Netflix's New Italian Horror-Inspired Film A CLASSIC HORROR STORY

Netflix has released a full trailer for its scary and disturbing-looking new Italian horror thriller A Classic Horror Story. The film pays tribute to the classic Italian horror films from directors like Dario Argento and Mario Bava. The trailer also points out that the movie is looking to change the rules of horror movies. I don’t know what exactly that means, but I’m looking forward to finding out! I love horror movies and this one looks like it’s going to be pretty messed up.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘American Horror Story’ Lands New Actor For Season 10

This summer is getting more “horrific” by the day. American Horror Story–Ryan Murphy’s long-running, ultra-popular FX series–is heading into Season 10 with another new cast member, according to Deadline. The tenth season of the show–which has already been renewed through Season 13–will kick off Aug. 25. For the next season,...
MoviesMovieWeb

Pig Trailer Sends Nicolas Cage on a Mad Search for His Kidnapped Truffle Hog

Neon has revealed a brand new trailer for Pig. The upcoming drama has been finished for a while, with the studio nabbing the domestic rights back in March 2020. This was not a great time for the movie business. Theaters were closed. The box office was all but extinguished. But now, as things have continued to improve, it is finally getting ready to make its way to theaters. And it sees Nicolas Cage in perhaps the most restrained state he's been in quite some time. This is not crazy home-video Cage. This appears to be Oscar-winner Cage. In this case, the actor is searching for his missing pal, a truffle pig.
MoviesCollider

New ‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Reveals Release Date for Ryan Murphy’s Spinoff

Ryan Murphy's latest production, American Horror Stories, released a new poster that reveals the premiere date for the highly anticipated series — July 15. The episodic anthology series is a spinoff of Murphy's highly acclaimed American Horror Story, in which each episode tells a similarly creepy and distinctive horror tale. American Horror Stories will consist of 16 one-hour episodes, and will likely feature some familiar characters and sets that fans will instantly recognize.
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Is “Head-Scratching”

American Horror Stories debuts on FX on Hulu in a few weeks–and it would appear the infamous Rubber Man (Woman?) will return in some form. At least that’s what it looks like, judging from an eerie poster executive producer Ryan Murphy unveiled this week, as reported by comicbook.com. Check out the poster for yourself on this very page.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Alexandra Daddario Has Criminals Fighting Over Her In Die In A Gunfight Trailer

Alexandra Daddario has had an up-and-down film career. The 35-year-old star broke out as Annabeth in 2010’s Percy Jackson film, and parlayed that success into high profile parts in Hall Pass, San Andreas with The Rock, followed by a second collaboration for Baywatch. Lately, though, Daddario has been headlining a series of films that have a late-night, or straight-to-DVD quality about them in order to land leading roles. Can You Keep A Secret?, Lost Transmissions, and Lost Girls and Love Motels have flown beneath the radar. Will her latest effort, Die In A Gunfight, be the one that finds a following?
TV & VideosPeople

Sarah Paulson Says She Felt 'Trapped' by 'Underwhelming' Season of American Horror Story

Sarah Paulson is opening up about one season of American Horror Story that had her feeling "trapped." In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast Monday, the Ratched star, 46, revealed why she couldn't get excited about her dual role of actress Aubrey Tindall and yoga instructor Shelby Miller on the hit series' sixth season, "Roanoke," which premiered in September 2016.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

With Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story ready to unleash its tenth season "Double Feature" on FX on August 25 (and the following day on FX on Hulu), viewers are getting a new official poster for the season, and there's just no other way for us to say this so here goes… WE'VE GOT ALIENS! Yes, that's right- it looks like Sarah Paulson was dumping out a red herring months ago when she went awkwardly quiet when asked if aliens would ever make an appearance again. When Murphy polled the AHS fanbase for the topics they wanted, "aliens" was listed so the foreshadowing was there. But are they good, bad, or more of an "observing" force? We'll know in two months, but for now? Here's a look at the poster for closer examination- now let's see if we get another one tomorrow and then a teaser over the weekend:
TV & VideosComicBook

Arrow Star Neal McDonough Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow alum Neal McDonough is reportedly joining American Horror Story Season 10. According to Deadline, McDonough will play Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower in the season which has been titled American Horror Story: Double Feature, though the report indicates that the character is not President Dwight Eisenhower but rather a character that has the same name. Additional details about the character and McDonough's involvement with the season were not released.
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Director Celebrates Start of Filming With Photo

Longtime franchise star and producer of the upcoming Evil Dead Rise Bruce Campbell previously teased that production on the new film could be kicking off by the end of the year, only for director Lee Cronin to surprise fans today by taking to Twitter to announce that production had officially launched today. This announcement comes shortly after news emerged that the upcoming film was slated to debut as an HBO Max original, to the surprise of many, though with original director Sam Raimi serving as both a producer and having selected Cronin personally to helm the new film, there's a lot for Evil Dead fans to be excited for.