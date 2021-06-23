Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Talk’ Fans Are “So Happy” for Carrie Ann Inaba After Seeing Her Latest Instagram

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers of the CBS daytime show The Talk haven’t been shy about how much they miss cohost Carrie Ann Inaba since she announced her leave of absence this spring. While questions about her return to The Talk continue to circulate, the Dancing With the Stars judge is wholeheartedly focused on her wellbeing. On Monday, the 53-year-old TV personality gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of how she and boyfriend Fabien Viteri spent the weekend together. “Went on a little journey to refresh the soul this past weekend. 🏕,” she wrote alongside series of photos and videos on Instagram. “We were in nature… and there is no better medicine for your spiritual well being than a dose of Mother Nature.”

www.goodhousekeeping.com
Community Policy
View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Carrie Ann Inaba Takes ‘Journey to Refresh the Soul’ in Great Outdoors Amid ‘The Talk’ Leave of Absence

Carrie Ann Inaba is seeking to become one with nature. The television personality took to her Instagram account on Monday to share some pics of her weekend spent outdoors. The post includes photos of Carrie Ann’s recent adventure, which include sweet pictures of Inaba and her boyfriend, Fabien Viteri. “Went on a little journey to refresh the soul this past weekend,” Carrie Ann writes. “We were in nature… and there is no better medicine for your spiritual well-being than a dose of Mother Nature. It was so nice to get out of the house and change up our routine. living with so much less… and spending time – quality time with each other. We also tend to think that we don’t have time to take off, but can I tell you that I was more creative in my writing in those two days than I have been in a while.”
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Keith Urban Fans Cannot Handle Nicole Kidman’s Latest Instagram About Her Husband

Nicole Kidman is going to miss her husband, Keith Urban, being away from home for a bit — and she certainly isn’t the only one. Later this summer, the Grammy-winning country music artist will set off on his world tour for his latest album The Speed of Now Part 1, which he released in September 2020. While in Las Vegas, the Australian singer will perform at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. When tickets went on sale earlier this week, fans immediately got excited to see Keith in concert for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Weighs in on Carrie Ann Inaba's Status for Upcoming Season

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took a leave of absence from CBS' daytime talk show The Talk in April, leaving viewers to wonder if she will be back for the ABC dance competition in the fall. DWTS host Tyra Banks could only say she hopes Inaba will be back for Season 30 on ABC. Inaba has been a judge on the show since it launched, alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Wanda Sykes Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Big 'Upshaws' Instagram Announcement

Wanda Sykes just delivered news The Upshaws fans have been waiting for since they finished season 1. Thanks to cocreators Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda's genius comedy and the support of fans everywhere, Netflix has officially renewed The Upshaws for a second season. Wanda, who plays Lucretia, confirmed the renewal with a fun Instagram announcement video on Thursday featuring her fellow cast members dancing and celebrating. She captioned the special post, "Season ✌🏾#TheUpshaws @netflix."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee's appearance in 'hot' new video gets fans talking

Ginger Zee turned up the heat in more ways than one on Friday when she posted a video which got fans talking. The popular weatherwoman was giving a weather report on a tropical threat, but her appearance almost eclipsed the forecast. Despite the early morning wake up, Ginger looked radiant...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Anstead sizzles in a pink swimsuit for celebratory reason

Christina Anstead was in full summer swing when she rocked a blush pink swimsuit for an oceanside celebration. The Christina on the Coast star looked like a Californian beach babe in an Instagram post which got her fans talking. In the image, the mum-of-three wore a pair of denim hot...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Turns 20 in This Gorgeous New Photo From Mom

Kelly Ripa isn’t a normal mom, she’s a cool mom. The actress actually seeks approval from her children before opting to post photos of them online. (Parents — and friends — please take note! We’re begging you!) The 50-year-old talk show host took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 16 to wish her daughter, Lola Consuelos, a happy birthday — and made sure to share a photo of which the (now) 20-year-old had explicitly pre-approved.