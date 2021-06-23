‘The Talk’ Fans Are “So Happy” for Carrie Ann Inaba After Seeing Her Latest Instagram

Carrie Ann Inaba is seeking to become one with nature. The television personality took to her Instagram account on Monday to share some pics of her weekend spent outdoors. The post includes photos of Carrie Ann’s recent adventure, which include sweet pictures of Inaba and her boyfriend, Fabien Viteri. “Went on a little journey to refresh the soul this past weekend,” Carrie Ann writes. “We were in nature… and there is no better medicine for your spiritual well-being than a dose of Mother Nature. It was so nice to get out of the house and change up our routine. living with so much less… and spending time – quality time with each other. We also tend to think that we don’t have time to take off, but can I tell you that I was more creative in my writing in those two days than I have been in a while.”