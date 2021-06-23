Cancel
NBA

From Milwaukee to ESPN commentators: We don't care what you think

By Brad Evans
WISN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Milwaukee and Wisconsin residents are offended by comments made Tuesday by ESPN commentators. A panel of three said they could think of better cities to spend time in during the NBA playoffs. They called Milwaukee "a terrible city." Video clips of the exchange made the rounds on social...

