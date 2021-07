Sparkling water is the perfect drink to quench your thirst on a hot day, and you don’t need to worry about calories or synthetic flavors and unnatural ingredients. It is a billion-dollar industry, and one of the reasons for its popularity is because the beverage provides true hydration. There are so many companies to choose from, each offering something slightly different. Maybe it is the long history of the brand that interests you, the eye-catching and cool packaging, or the option to try out an interesting combination of flavors. That said, not all brands are created equal, so you need to familiarize yourself with the most popular options and those that take care not to add sugars, artificial flavors, and sweeteners to their drinks. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about these best sparkling water brands.