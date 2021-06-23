Cancel
Save your skin: How you shower matters more than when, dermatologists say

By Allyson Chiu
The Spokesman-Review
 8 days ago

For as long as Jay Maharath can remember, he’s showered at night, a habit instilled in him at a young age by his Asian parents who didn’t want traces of the outdoors dirtying up their home. Though always having to wash at the end of the day was bothersome when...

www.spokesman.com
Beaumont Enterprise

Celebrity dermatologist offers tips for your best summer skin

(BPT) - Summer is here! With the warmer weather you may be ready to spend more time outdoors, shed some inhibitions and bare a little more skin. And as the seasons change, so should your body care routine. Fearless summer skin starts with a renewed skin barrier — so a gentle, daily exfoliating body wash is THE must-have this season.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Searches for azelaic acid are soaring, but what is it and should you really be using it in your skincare regime? We asked top dermatologists

Just when you think you've mastered the art of skincare acids, along comes another one to question everything you thought you knew. Alongside the most popular acids including glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid, there are also the lesser known but none less effective options including mandelic acid and polyhydroxy acids that can be a better option for certain skin conditions.
Skin CareEverydayHealth.com

Can You Hydrate Your Way to Healthy Skin?

When asked for their secret to flawless skin, many celebrities — including Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, and Beyoncé — claim that it has to do with their water intake. And although scientific research has established that hydration is a crucial part of maintaining overall health, you may be wondering: Can you really hydrate your way to healthy skin?
americanpeoplenews.com

Skin Microbiome 101—A Dermatologist and Nutritionist Break It Down

For those who find themselves in the middle of the skincare junkie/biology nerd Venn diagram, there always seems to be something fun to dig into these days. From studying how the food we eat affects our complexion to examining the acidity levels of cleansers, tending to our skin can often feel like a science experiment. After learning the ins and outs of probiotic skincare, we decided to turn our attention entirely to the skin microbiome, whose star has been rapidly ascending in the beauty world.
Skin CareExtra

How to Combat the Visible Signs of Stress on Your Skin

If you’re feeling stressed, it can show up on your skin. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Dr. Glynis Ablon, who explained that can mean inflammation, rosacea, rashes, and more. Not to worry — Dr. Ablon has tips and tricks to combat these very issues. Watch!
MindBodyGreen

This Dermatologist's Oilplaning Technique Is A+ For Sensitive Skin

While exfoliation in general typically offers glowing results, some methods are more immediately gratifying than others. Case in point: dermaplaning. By gently scraping off layers of dead skin, peach fuzz, and overall grime, you instantly leave your skin radiant and silky-smooth to the touch. Not to mention, your skin care products can penetrate the skin better, as the ingredients have a clear course free of buildup.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

I'm A Psychiatrist & Dermatologist, This Is How I Care For My Skin

Your brain and your skin are connected; this we know to be true. If you're not taking care of your mental health, your skin will suffer the consequences (as will many other parts of your body, we might add). Perhaps one of the most notable and insidious aspects of this conversation? Stress.
Skin CareNews4Jax.com

Saving your skin: Make sure your sunscreen is not out of date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You hear frequent reminders to apply sunscreen frequently, use a high SPF and don’t miss any exposed skin -- even your eyelids. According to the Food and Drug Administration, sunscreens will do their job for at least three years. This means that you can use leftover sunscreen from one year to the next.
Skin CareSHAPE

The Best Target Skin-Care Finds, According to Dermatologists

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. At this point, Target is basically known as "Impulse Buys Central." Just take it from the countless memes on the internet that all read something along the lines of "Goes to Target to buy a pen. Leaves hours later with an inflatable pool, a monogrammed mug, and a collection of scented candles." And while seemingly everyone can fall prey to the store's enticing stock, skin-care enthusiasts, in particular, might seriously struggle to remain selective when faced with all of the jars, tubes, and bottles lining the beauty aisle. (Related: Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Love for Great Hair, Skin, and More)
New York City, NYAllure

How Going on Estrogen Changed My Skin

Thinking of starting hormone replacement therapy? Here's everything you need to know about how estrogen can impact your skin, hair, and nails, courtesy of someone who's been there. This piece is part of In Transit, our series exploring the ins and outs of transitioning — and how trans and nonbinary...
Skin CarePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason What You Eat Affects Your Skin

It's almost as though nature is out to get us sometimes. (With all the pollution and waste, it's not really surprising though, is it?) But was there really any need to naturally make junk food so enticing and vegetables so boring in comparison? Think how strong and pumped with vitality we'd be if it was the other way around! And how much better our skin would look if pizza and burgers made us dewy and glowing.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

A Dermatologist Is Begging You To Swap Your Makeup Wipes for This Product

Makeup wipes present somewhat of a dermatological dilemma. On the one hand, they do remove makeup debris; debris that could otherwise pack into pores and cause a plight for your skin. In the words of Mona Gohara, MD, a Connecticut-based dermatologist, makeup wipes provide “an alternative [to cleanser] when you’re tired and you don’t want to deal.” (Derms! They’re just like us!)
Skin Careseattlepi.com

Body Care Tips to Give You the Confidence to Reveal More of Your Skin this Summer [Video]

(BPT) - Summer is here, and it’s a time when we’re ready to enjoy the warm weather, spend more time outdoors and bare more skin. As the seasons transition, it’s important to keep in mind that our skin can also experience uncomfortable changes — like dryness. Olay’s body care experts partnered with trusted dermatologists to create its Dermatologist-Designed Collection, which targets specific dry skin concerns. Dermatologists can be confident recommending this collection to their patients because each body wash is approved by the Skin Health Alliance. For more information: olay.com.
Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Vitamins and Nutrients for Your Brain Health, According to Experts

This article was medically reviewed by Marjorie Cohn, M.S., R.D.N., a certified integrative and functional medical nutrition therapist and member of the Prevention Medical Review Board. When it comes to keeping your brain healthy as you age, your diet plays a big role. Eating a variety of foods is critical...
Gilbert, PATimes News

LVHN dermatologist talks about skin cancer

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Nearly 20 people die every day from the disease, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Dr. Stephen Schleicher, a dermatologist with Lehigh Valley Health Network with offices in Sugarloaf, Gilbert and Bethlehem, said about 2...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Reason You Sweat After a Shower—and How to Stop It

It's normal to sweat a bit when taking a hot shower—it's the sweat that drips after you towel off that becomes a problem. Perspiring when you've already washed your hair and body can make you feel as dirty as you did when you stepped into the bathroom. The good news is that sweating after you take a shower is normal, and there are steps you can take to prevent it.
Hair CareLompoc Record

Ask the Doctors: Inconclusive if scalp massage stimulates hair growth

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to full-on summer. We hope you're enjoying the fun and freedom of the season and are taking care to stay safe. Please make good use of sunscreens and bug sprays, do regular tick checks and be vigilant around swimming pools and open water. And with heat waves prevalent in so many parts of the nation, we urge you to match your activities to the day's weather. We're still getting virus and vaccine questions and will continue to address them. But in this month's letters column, we will focus on a few other areas of interest.