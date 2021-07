Petr Yan blasted Sean O’Malley over one of his previous MMA fights, asking “did Suga poodle teach Alja his acting skills?”. Yan was the UFC bantamweight champion but he lost it back at UFC 259 earlier this year when he struck Aljamain Sterling with an illegal knee that ended the fight. Ever since that night, Yan has taken to social media to troll Sterling over accepting the DQ victory in their match. There is no love lost between Yan and Sterling and the hope is that these two meet sometime later this year in a high-profile rematch with the UFC bantamweight on the line, the same division that O’Malley — one of the UFC’s biggest stars at 135 — competes at.