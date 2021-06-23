Cancel
Ohio State

IU’s run on 2022 commitments continues with 3-star Ohio OT Carter Smith

By MikeMillerCQ
crimsonquarry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started as a good recruiting day on Sunday has turned into a week of recruiting momentum for Tom Allen’s Indiana football program. The IU coach landed his fourth commitment in four days Wednesday, securing a verbal pledge from three-star Ohio offensive tackle Carter Smith. The Powell, Ohio native chose the Hoosiers from a long list of Power 5 offers that included overtures from Northwestern, Tennessee, Virginia, Auburn, Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Louisville, Ole Miss, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Person
Carter Smith
