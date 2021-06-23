23 Horse Costumes That Will Have You "Whinny-ing" at Halloween
From Roy Rogers's famed palomino, Trigger, to talkative Mr. Ed and Silver, the Lone Ranger's ride-or-die buddy, horses have long been featured in movies, television, and other forms of pop culture. They've been mankind's companions even longer—some say the first equines were domesticated as far back as 6000 BC—making horse costumes a kind of ideal look for Halloween. So this October, when you're struggling to come up with outfits for the kids, you and your bestie, and your stud—er, man, why not turn to the noble horse?www.countryliving.com