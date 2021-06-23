23 Horse Costumes That Will Have You "Whinny-ing" at Halloween

The first glimpses of the costumes of the main characters of The Flash have already been given: the protagonist, Michael Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl. There is still a long time to see the premiere of the next movie of Flash in theaters, but the information that has been leaked about it has not been lacking. The project manager, the Argentine Andy Muschietti, is one of those who has shared the most material about the film. In addition, the internet and social networks have not wasted time to make theories and raise the hype. This is what is known about the project.