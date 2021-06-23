How the Nintendo 64 Will Always Mark a Significant Moment in My Life

Square's Seiken Densetsu series has seen a few excellent entries so here's a remake of a spin-off that's definitely worth checking out. At the turn of the millennium, Square released some truly unconventional RPGs for PS1 and I was there for all of them. Whether I was playing SaGa Frontier 2, Threads of Fate, or Vagrant Story; I had a lot of fun diving into new and imaginative worlds when I was a teen. However, the game that stood out as the most imaginative was Legend of Mana and at the time, I actually found its open-ended approach to be a bit off-putting but over the years, I've grown to appreciate such games because let's face it; video games really like to hold your hand nowadays and half of the time, I don't even feel like I'm playing anything at all. Thankfully, Legend of Mana puts you in control of its entire world which slowly opens up as you progress through its mini-stories and meet its delightful cast of characters.