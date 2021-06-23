Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How the Nintendo 64 Will Always Mark a Significant Moment in My Life

By Briana Lawrence
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, fans are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. While it wouldn’t be released here in the U.S until September 29, 1996, today is the day the console was released in Japan. It’s hard to believe there was a time when the idea of 3D Mario was unheard...

www.themarysue.com
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
430
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 64#Toys R Us#Super Nintendo#In My Life#Wet Dry World#Super Mario 64
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

“We Are Always Looking at Technology” – Nintendo’s Doug Bowser on Switch Pro Rumours

Rumours of a more powerful Switch model have been doing the rounds for years, and have particularly heated up these last few months, perhaps making the lack of any official confirmation from Nintendo somewhat frustrating for fans. Nintendo of America’s president Doug Bowser was recently asked in an interview with The Washington Post about reports of the new Switch model, and though he obviously did not go into specifics, he said that Nintendo is “always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences.”
FIFANintendo Life

UK Charts: Mario Golf: Super Rush Scores A Debut Hole In One

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 26th June, revealing that Mario Golf: Super Rush has gone straight in at number one in its opening week. Nintendo's latest Switch release beat last week's number one Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to get there, also fending off the never-ending threat of FIFA 21. It leads a top ten consisting of six Switch exclusives, including plenty of familiar evergreen hits.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Mario Golf: Super Rush Review

Mario Golf has been missing from Nintendo’s home consoles since the GameCube. We’ve had portable iterations since, and some of these portable iterations have also been the only games with an RPG or story mode attached. So with Nintendo’s hybrid console, Mario Golf Super Rush promises a mix of the multiplayer fun of previous home console versions and the first time you’ll be able to play a Mario Golf adventure on the TV. On paper, it sounds good, but Mario Golf Super Rush is let down by bizarre design decisions, limitations and sometimes it’s just not very fun.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Kazuya Mishima DLC For Smash Ultimate Launches June 29th

During his presentation earlier today, Masahiro Sakurai revealed the release date for the Kazuya Mishima DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Representing the Tekken series of fighting games, Kazuya Mishima will be available to everyone who purchased Fighter’s Pass 2 or his individual DLC starting June 29th 2021. Like all DLC fighters, he will also come with a new stage, new music, as well as a new batch of spirits based on the Tekken franchise.
Video Gamesvideochums.com

Legend of Mana Remastered

Square's Seiken Densetsu series has seen a few excellent entries so here's a remake of a spin-off that's definitely worth checking out. At the turn of the millennium, Square released some truly unconventional RPGs for PS1 and I was there for all of them. Whether I was playing SaGa Frontier 2, Threads of Fate, or Vagrant Story; I had a lot of fun diving into new and imaginative worlds when I was a teen. However, the game that stood out as the most imaginative was Legend of Mana and at the time, I actually found its open-ended approach to be a bit off-putting but over the years, I've grown to appreciate such games because let's face it; video games really like to hold your hand nowadays and half of the time, I don't even feel like I'm playing anything at all. Thankfully, Legend of Mana puts you in control of its entire world which slowly opens up as you progress through its mini-stories and meet its delightful cast of characters.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every Tekken song coming to Smash

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has shared more details about its newest fighter coming to the roster, Kazuya. Smash’s latest fighter comes from popular 3D-fighting game franchise Tekken and will be joining the roster on June 29, available as DLC. And just like with every downloadable fighter, this character will be accompanied by new music that players can listen to either on his exclusive Mishima Dojo stage or in the “My Music” setting.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

LEGO Announces Super Mario Bros. 2-Player Mario and Luigi Update

It has been quite some time since the world was introduced to LEGO Super Mario. Since the iconic plumber's LEGO launch in 2020, we have seen a lot of expansion sets, mini mystery packs, and even some special power-ups. Collectors have even received new characters like Yoshi as well as Luigi, who is finally coming late this year. With the announcement of Luigi. LEGO has also revealed that the Super Mario Bros. will be able to team up for new 2-player adventures for the LEGO Universe. Connected via Bluetooth, the Plumber Bros can team up and get extra coins from in-sync actions like jumping, flipping, and teaming up on enemies.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya Gameplay Revealed

For a little over 30 minutes, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Masahiro Sakurai presented to brawler fans all over the world from his comfy studio desk. The next fighter coming to Ultimate is none other than Tekken’s Kazuya, and Sakurai was ready to reveal the character’s combos with new gameplay footage. You can watch the full presentation below.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Tekken’s Kazuya arrives in Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 30th, Min Min amiibo coming in 2022

Early this morning, Masahiro Sakurai had another massive character introduction for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. 45 minutes of Kazuya Mishima was shown, and Sakurai did the traditional run-through of all his skills. Kazuya is unlike any other fighter in the game and features way more moves than any other fighter in the game. Sakurai says this is because he wants to feel like you’re playing Tekken with him, however, his normal Tekken moves made him relatively weak compared to the other fighters .
Video GamesInverse

Smash Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a new character coming June 29 — Tekken’s own Kazuya Mishima. The character was first revealed during Nintendo’s E3 presentation back on June 15, with a characteristically tongue-in-cheek trailer which saw him chucking several members of the roster off the edge of a cliff. (Kirby managed to bounce back, though.)