Story Of The Day: Unpacking Silly And Annoying Things Older People Have Said To Me

The biggest disservice you can do for yourself is settling just out of fear of being alone. The mounting pressures of finding “the one” and entering a relationship can be greatly influenced not only by the people around us but by social media as well. As we get older, we see friends falling in love and starting families, and it might push some of us to seek a relationship solely driven by fear of loneliness. Societal pressures can make it seem as if being alone is scary, painful, and lonely, but it is easier to be in a position where you can make a choice to bring joy into your future. Time is precious and valuable, and it is our ally. The longer we take to work on ourselves, prioritize what we want in a relationship, and focus on seeking the right person that fits in our lives, the happier we will be in the long run. So, while others run to find their fairy tale ending, be wise and wait. Patience and time are on your side in the pursuit of happiness.