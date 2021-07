Australia is in the grip of a labour shortage, as pandemic border closures stem the flow of workers from other countries. At the same time, Australia has an untapped talent pool of workers: refugees who have settled here and are urgently looking for work. Survey data from the Australian Institute of Family Studies suggests only 6% of refugees find work within six months of arrival. Within two years of arrival, only 25% of refugees are in employment. Many refugees are victims of a qualifications paradox — the higher their credentials, the more they struggle to find meaningful employment. This is because...