Evansville’s Sunset Skatepark Another Step Closer to Reality After Huge Donation
If you haven't been following along, Evansville is in the process of getting a new all concrete skatepark. This skatepark will be available for everyone of all ages to enjoy, and the community will be able to enjoy it free of charge. The skatepark will also have an awesome downtown location. Sunset Skatepark will be built along the Evansville Riverfront within Evansville's Promise Zone. It will connect Mickey's Kingdom playground to the new EWSU Pump Station Project. I'm not sure there's a more perfect location for a skatepark in Evansville.103gbfrocks.com