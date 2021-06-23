That Loud Boom in Rome Last Night Was A Car Exploding, Cops Say

The sky above Clark Mills was filled with an orange glow and plumes of smoke as a result of a massive fire that broke out at the old Hind & Harrison Plush Company building. The Clark Mills Fire Department and several other local fire departments responded to the blaze at the building Monday night just before 8PM. In addition to the Clark Mills Fire Department, whose fire house was close by, fire crews came in to assist in battling the blaze from Westmoreland, Clinton, Stittville, Yorkville, Vernon Center, Vernon, Deansboro, Stanwix Heights, Clayville, Whitesboro, Oriskany, and other first responders, according to the Herkimer-Oneida County Fire Dispatch Facebook page.