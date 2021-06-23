Cancel
Rome, NY

That Loud Boom in Rome Last Night Was A Car Exploding, Cops Say

By Jeff Monaski
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 8 days ago
A loud boom heard by many residents in Rome in the middle of the night was the sound of a car exploding. Rome Police say several residents in the area of Elm Street reported hearing a loud boom. Patrol Units were dispatched to 805 Elm Street at around 1:00AM Wednesday morning where they discovered a Nissan sedan engulfed in flames. The vehicle was unoccupied and no one was injured, Lieutenant Sharon Rood of Rome Police said.

