Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Dad watches crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

By Emma Mason
Posted by 
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Michigan father witnessed the traffic accident that claimed the lives of two of his daughter’s on Father’s Day, according to reports. In a cruel twist of fate, he was driving in a vehicle ahead of his two girls, and so saw the accident that played out through his rear-view mirror. The fatal crash was cause when a 21-year-old woman driving a Mercury Montego maneuvered to avoid hitting another car and ended up crossing the median, ultimately colliding head-on with an oncoming Prius instead.

chattanoogadailynews.com
Community Policy
View All 152 Commentsarrow_down
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
8K+
Followers
471
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dad#Mercury#Prius
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
AccidentsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Dad loses daughters in Father’s Day wreck on way to family vacation, Michigan cops say

Two Michigan sisters died in a head-on crash along Interstate 75 Sunday, and their father saw it happen. Kaele Polzin, 22, and Sara Polzin, 16, were passengers in a Toyota Prius that was headed north on the freeway in Bagley Township, WDIV reported. Their dad was in the car ahead of them, and they were all on their way to a family vacation, he told Michigan police.
AccidentsPosted by
Big Frog 104

Mother Meets Hero Who Saved Her Daughter After Horrific Crash Thanks to Social Media

A mother is grateful for the kindness of strangers. Kimberly Robertson's daughter was in a terrible accident. She wasn't there but an angel was. Amber Chalker was driving on Route 8 in Leonardsville, New York when she was hit by a tractor-trailer. A guardian angel immediately pulled over and ran to the crash, staying to help until the ambulance arrived. "She had an angel with her," said Kimberly.
Accidentsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mother, daughter, unborn child lost in Atlanta crash

SEBRING — Family members and friends said Queenie Roux of Sebring left for Atlanta in hopes of a new future. Instead, she met tragedy. She, along with her 3-year-old daughter, Queen, and her unborn child died in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Atlanta. Family said that four other...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Woman Allegedly Made Her Daughter, 4, Stand in a Room for 3 Days as Punishment before She Died

Malikah Bennett has been charged with murder and child abuse after she made her 4-year-old daughter stand in a room for three days, which resulted in the child's death. A mother identified as Malikah Bennett has been arrested after she made her 4-year-old daughter, Majelic Young, stand in the laundry room as punishment for three days which eventually led to her death.
Family RelationshipsKait 8

Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) - Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and 2,000 miles kept them apart. A surprise result from Ancestry DNA set the whole story in motion. Deb Scales went from researching her nationality to discovering a new reality.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Father shoots man who watched his 10-year-old daughter through her window and touched himself inappropriately

The mother and father of a 10-year-old child chased down a man with guns after they caught him peeping through their daughter’s window and touching himself inappropriately. On the night of the incident, the parents were startled when they heard their daughter scream from her bedroom at around 2 a.m. on June 28. “She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the girl’s mother said. “I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away — he took my daughter’s innocence away.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Mom Made Her 13-Year-Old Daughter Bury Her Toddler Sister, Police Say

A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder and child abuse after she allegedly made her 13-year-old daughter help bury her slain younger sister in the family’s backyard in Charlotte. Malikah Bennett, 31, faces a litany of felony charges over the death of her 4-year-old daughter Miegellic “Jelli” Young, who was last seen alive Aug. 2020. Her body was discovered this May, reported the Charlotte Observer.
Colorado StateGazette

In honor of Father's Day, Colorado Springs dads and daughters share their special bonds

In the days after NBA star Kobe Bryant’s death in January 2020, there was a moment of beauty amid the tragedy. After a helicopter crash took the lives of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, ESPN broadcaster Elle Duncan honored them in a moving segment about how much he loved being the father of four girls. Duncan shared that she once asked Bryant how he felt about having another daughter, to which Bryant replies, “Girls are the best. I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.”
Detroit, MImiheadlines.com

Father tells Detroit Police his Daughter is Missing from 14400 block of Elmdale

DETROIT, MI – The father of a 16-year-old girl has reported to Detroit Police that his daughter is missing and that they need your help to locate her. Johnnice Powe was last seen on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m. She left her residence located in the 14400 block of Elmdale and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Springfield, OHPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who Mistook His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

One year ago, Dartavius Barnes experienced one of the most earth-shattering experiences anyone can live through, when he was stopped by police in Springfield, in April 2020. The encounter forever etched in his memory, signaled the day where law enforcement officials confiscated the ashes of his daughter Ta’Naja, who died of neglect and starvation in 2019, mistaking it for illegal drugs.