Dad watches crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

The mother and father of a 10-year-old child chased down a man with guns after they caught him peeping through their daughter’s window and touching himself inappropriately. On the night of the incident, the parents were startled when they heard their daughter scream from her bedroom at around 2 a.m. on June 28. “She looks over at the window and this guy is at her window,” the girl’s mother said. “I can’t say that he tried to take my daughter’s innocence away — he took my daughter’s innocence away.”