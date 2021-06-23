Crude pares gains post EIA report, gold recovers
Crude prices pared gains after the EIA crude oil inventory report confirmed the trend of falling US stockpiles. The headline draw of 7.61 million barrels, a larger decline than both the 6.85 consensus estimate and API decline of 7.2 million barrels. Jet fuel demand is roaring higher at 1.5 million bpd, the highest level since March 2020, while US production declined 100,000 barrels to 11.1 million. The energy market is tightening and that is good news that has mostly been priced in.www.marketpulse.com