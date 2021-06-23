Cancel
CAD shrugs off soft retail sales

marketpulse.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar is in positive territory for a third straight day. In Wednesday’s North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2262, down 0.35% on the day. In Canada, the only events on the calendar this week were Retail Sales reports for April, which were released earlier today. Analysts had expected a rough ride, but the readings were worse than expected. Headline Retail Sales fell 5.7% (est. -5.0%). The sharp loss came during the third wave of Covid and was the largest decline since April 2020. Core Retail Sales looked even worse, plunging by 7.6% (est. -5.0%).

www.marketpulse.com
