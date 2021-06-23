FC Cincinnati and the Chicago Fire Battle in the Basement
T onight, FC Cincinnati and the Chicago Fire enter their game at Soldier Field coming off a pair of shutout defeats, par for the course for the two worst teams in Major League Soccer. The clubs are match made in goal-less heaven. Consider this: FCC has been shut out four times this year, while Chicago has been shut out five times over its past six matches. Yet the two teams went about their misery in wildly different manners over the weekend.www.cincinnatimagazine.com