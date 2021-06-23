Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis Fire Department completes annual water rescue training

By Staff report
Independent Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKannapolis – Members of the Kannapolis Fire Department Water Rescue Team have recently completed their annual water rescue training in various locations. Just like in real life, water rescue situations may vary based on different situations that arise. This year the team trained at the Kannapolis YMCA pool and in the N.C. mountains where they were able to recreate situations they may face in real life emergencies.

independenttribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Kannapolis, NC
Government
Kannapolis, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kannapolis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related