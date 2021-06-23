Kannapolis Fire Department completes annual water rescue training
Kannapolis – Members of the Kannapolis Fire Department Water Rescue Team have recently completed their annual water rescue training in various locations. Just like in real life, water rescue situations may vary based on different situations that arise. This year the team trained at the Kannapolis YMCA pool and in the N.C. mountains where they were able to recreate situations they may face in real life emergencies.independenttribune.com