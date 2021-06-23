Cancel
Front Desk Coordinator

buckrail.com
 13 days ago

Job Summary: A leading title company and protector of property rights, seeks a customer service oriented professional to manage our front desk. You’ll make customers feel welcome as they arrive for closings, answer phones and properly address caller’s requests. Additional responsibilities include entering orders into production system, handling incoming and outgoing mail, and various other clerical tasks to provide general support to our title and escrow departments.

jobs.buckrail.com
