Detroit-based queer artist Wreckno promotes Pride Month in style with the release of the six-track Pansy EP that’s filled with summer jams. Earlier this month, Wreckno released the song “Honey Drip” and unleashed the music video for the drippy song two weeks after. Keeping the fans on their feet, he added in a teaser for his new song called “Hieroglyphics” that helped give everyone a taste of what was to come on his debut EP, Pansy. Now, this six-track EP has been unveiled to the world and proves that this unique artist is ready to tear up the dance scene with the hard work he has put in over quarantine.