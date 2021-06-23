Emerging Rapper kngpressure Effortlessly Impresses with “Walked In”

Forget flipping on a Netflix rom-com — if you want to see an actual squeal-worthy romance unfold in real time, just take a scroll through Ciara’s Instagram feed. Together with handsome husband Russell Wilson, the pair share their family trips, sweet inside jokes, advice for other couples, and inside glimpses into their romantic date nights. This past Saturday night was no exception, as Ciara showed off a picture set of the couple all dressed up and about to head out on a pre-Father’s Day date. The pair’s outfits were coordinated without being matchy-matchy, but it’s Ciara’s date night makeup that really strikes a chord. Keeping the rest of her look extremely minimal (or non-existent), the Beauty Marks singer wore a striking slash of ruby red lipstick. The effect is enchanting and immediately draws all eyes to her lips, the ideal situation for any date night.