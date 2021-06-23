Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emerging Rapper kngpressure Effortlessly Impresses with “Walked In”

By Reid BG
this song is sick
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery now and then we come across an artist that might not be entirely up our alley, but still manages to blow us away. That’s the case with emerging rapper kngpressure, who recently dropped off his second official single ever with “Walked In.”. While there’s little info on the rapper...

thissongissick.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Coi Leray Joined by Kodak Black and Mustard on ‘At The Top’: Listen

The rapper continues to break down barriers with her music, and has been dropping hit after hit with some of hip-hop’s major acts. After ‘No More Parties’ garnered over 45 million streams on Spotify, success is evident for the 24-year-old. Her latest collaboration, ‘At The Top’, features Kodak Black and DJ Mustard. Coi recently shared a clip of the song on social media.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Signs ATL Rapper GRIP To Shady Records

It looks like Eminem has himself a new artist on Shady Records. According to HipHopDX and other outlets, Eminem has signed rising LA rapper, GRIP, to a deal with Shady Records. The news was first revealed by GRIP, who shared a photo on twitter yesterday of himself posted up in the studio with Eminem and added a handshake emoji indicating they’ve sealed the deal. Slim Shady promptly retweeted the photo on Thursday, reiterating the news himself.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Rapper Lady London Drops New Track & Visual For “Never”

Drumming up critical acclaim as an illustrious artist in a few short years, with illumining destiny for greatness, today Lady London shares with the world her new single and accompanying cinematic visual “Never.” The Nigel Uno-produced track serves as a therapeutic release from the New York-born, New Jersey-raised rapper chronicling the vast amount of trials she’s endured that ultimately shapes her to be the resilient woman that she is today.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Gunplay Shows Fans Post Effects of Cocaine Use

Love and Hip Hop star, Gunplay has been transparent with his use of cocaine. The Florida rapper previously opened up about letting go of his addiction to the substance in 2012. In an interview, Gunplay detailed just how bad his substance abuse got to at one point. “How bad did...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Pardison Fontaine Loves Megan Thee Stallion Out Loud

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion have been the latest couple goals in entertainment. The “Backin’ it Up” rapper has put a new meaning on loving his woman out loud after continuously showing off the Hot Girl Coach, herself. A few months ago fans were nervous about the relationship between...
Theater & Dancehotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug To Star In & Executive Produce Musical "Throw It Back"

Young Thug is widely considered to be an influential innovator within his generation, with his music going on to impact the modern sound of hip-hop and trap music today. Following his commercial breakthrough in 2014 after independently releasing a string of mixtapes, Thugger has only been on an upward incline.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch Shares New Single ‘Late At Night’ Feat. Mustard: Watch

Rapper Roddy Rich releases a brand new single titled ‘Late At Night’, featuring DJ Mustard. The Grammy award winner uploaded a 26-second snippet of the song on Twitter last month, with fans flooding the comments section asking him to drop the song asap! You can hear his voice over the smooth instrumental.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Tyga Connects With Moneybagg Yo For New Single ‘Splash’: Listen

UPDATE: The music video has now been released. Tyga and Moneybagg Yo are heating things up with their latest single ‘Splash.’ The rappers also released a music video for the song, which screams summer, showing them having a good time by the pool with a few bikini-clad women. Tyga teased a snippet of the visual earlier this week.
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

Ciara’s Date Night Makeup Is Both Super Bold & So Effortless

Forget flipping on a Netflix rom-com — if you want to see an actual squeal-worthy romance unfold in real time, just take a scroll through Ciara’s Instagram feed. Together with handsome husband Russell Wilson, the pair share their family trips, sweet inside jokes, advice for other couples, and inside glimpses into their romantic date nights. This past Saturday night was no exception, as Ciara showed off a picture set of the couple all dressed up and about to head out on a pre-Father’s Day date. The pair’s outfits were coordinated without being matchy-matchy, but it’s Ciara’s date night makeup that really strikes a chord. Keeping the rest of her look extremely minimal (or non-existent), the Beauty Marks singer wore a striking slash of ruby red lipstick. The effect is enchanting and immediately draws all eyes to her lips, the ideal situation for any date night.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Watch Tyler, The Creator’s Video for ‘JUGGERNAUT’

Just hours after releasing his latest project CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Tyler, The Creator unveils the music video for his song ‘JUGGERNAUT.’ The rapper took to social media and uploaded a clip of the visual, where he’s seen standing in a field of lemon trees. His current album,...
hotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Flexes His Crazy New Chain

“Time Today” rapper MoneyBagg Yo took to Instagram to show off his new icy custom piece on Wednesday. Anchored by a thick diamond-encrusted chain, a massive traffic light pendant is decorated with three green traffic lights and green accents. MoneyBagg posted a picture on his story with the text saying,...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Quietly Says Goodbye To Megan Thee Stallion Friendship On IG

When Tory Lanez first started teasing his new song "SKAT" with DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion called out her "Cry Baby" collaborator for switching sides and working with her biggest enemy. At the time, DaBaby seemingly confirmed that Tory had bought an older verse from his vault, urging Megan not to think too hard about his decision. Now that the track has officially been released, Megan has taken a major issue with the move, calling out DaBaby publicly over the weekend on Twitter.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Nas, Freddie Gibbs, Cordae Team Up for ‘Life Is Like a Dice Game’

Nas, Freddie Gibbs, and Cordae have collaborated on a new track, “Life Is Like a Dice Game,” available exclusively on Spotify. The song is adapted from a freestyle of the same name that Nas recorded during the Illmatic sessions back in 1993. The rapper had high hopes for the original track (it ended with the line, “When I finish the shit it’s going to be a hit”), but he never made a full studio version until now.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Vic Mensa Flows For 10-Minutes Straight Over DJ Premier’s ‘Nas Is Like’ Beat

Los Angeles, CA – Vic Mensa brought a WMD in the form of his fiery rhymes when making his return to the L.A. Leakers on Wednesday (June 30). The appearance mark’s Mensa’s first time at Power 106 since late 2018. The Chicago native put his full repertoire on display when rapping over DJ Premier’s “Nas Is Like” beat for more than 10 minutes straight.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Cardi Speaks On Treatment Of Women Rappers

Cardi B put her Twitter fingers to work on Thursday (June 24) after a user retweeted her 2019 BET Award performance with a caption that read: “Definitely, one of the best performances I’ve ever seen by HER.”. Another user commented on the amount of work female rappers have to put...
hotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Accepts NLE Choppa's Challenge

Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo really loves his codeine. The "Wockesha" artist has an entire hit song about his love for lean, disguising his lyrics cleverly and singing about a purple-haired lady who keeps him feeling nice at all times of the day. So when NLE Choppa came forward and challenged the rapper to quit drinking lean by matching every bottle he drinks with a pint of chlorophyll, many believed that MoneyBagg Yo would laugh in Choppa's face. However, his response was quite the contrary.
MusicThe Guardian

Vince Staples: Vince Staples review – inventive rapper still walks own path

Vince Staples currently occupies an intriguing and almost unique space within hip-hop. He’s become successful – big enough to get an endorsement deal with Sprite, to be asked for his grooming tips by GQ magazine, and that his fourth album comes bound up with the announcement of his own Netflix show – without actually having had a major hit. His most successful album, 2017’s Big Fish Theory, briefly scraped the lower reaches of the US Top 20; his 2015 single Norf Norf went gold without making the charts.