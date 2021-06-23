Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Good on Paper': When Dream Guys Turn Into Nightmares

By David Fear
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy meets Girl. Boy and Girl fall in love. Well, OK, hold up, let’s rewind: Girl just wants to be friends — not attracted to Boy, if she’s being 100-percent honest — but, to Boy’s credit, he offers moral support when it comes to her auditions, and gets along with Girl’s friends. Boy is, like, always around! And he listens to her. And is a lot nicer than the blandly hot, interchangeable L.A. dudes Girl usually hooks up with. So what if Boy is kind of dweeby, and isn’t in the best of shape, and, according to Girl, “looks like an accountant who enjoys missionary.” He could be the one for her. Let’s hear it for the Boy!

www.greenwichtime.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Rittenhouse
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Vanessa Kirby
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
Person
Ryan Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Sunset Strip#Stand Up Comedy#Goose#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesfangirlish.com

Check Out The Trailer & Promo Pics for ‘Good on Paper’

We’re always looking for new movies that are both romantic and funny, and next week Netflix is premiering one that we really hope hit both sweet spots: Good on Paper. And if you add a dash of female friendship to the thing – as the trailer and the pictures do, well then, count us in! We’ll give it a try.
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Good on Paper

In her first feature as a screenwriter, the actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger doesn’t stray far from her stand-up persona. The name of her character is different — here, she’s Andrea Singer — and the fictional version isn’t quite as successful as Iliza herself. But she’s still a comedian, and when we see Singer on stage, the line blurs.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

In ‘Good on Paper,’ Iliza Shlesinger becomes a leading lady

Even when she’s technically off, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is always working. During quarantine she did a full tour of drive-in stand-up shows, refined a new hour of material, launched an online cooking show with her husband and secured a book deal. And on a recent “down day” in Nashville before presenting at the CMT Awards the next evening, she’s not relaxing: She’s doing interviews for her new movie, “Good on Paper,” which hits Netflix Wednesday.
TV & Videosnbcpalmsprings.com

“Good on Paper” Interview with Iliza Shlesinger, Margaret Cho, Ryan Hansen

Iliza Shlesinger wrote the screenplay and starred in the new Netflix romantic-comedy (or is it?) “Good on Paper.” She plays Andrea, a stand-up comic and struggling actress, who meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis, a guy who seems too good to be true. The voice of reason here is Margaret Cho’s Margot, Andrea’s one and only best friend.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Iliza Shlesinger Is No Longer With "Lying Brian" From 'Good on Paper'

Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger now has her own movie on Netflix. The film, called Good on Paper, is based on an actual experience she had in her thirties. In the movie, Iliza plays a woman named Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who typically puts her career before meeting the right guy. But then when she does meet a guy she likes, he may not be what he seems.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Is Netflix's new anti-rom-com Good on Paper worth watching?

Making a good romcom is hard. There has to be just enough sincerity, but not too much lest it becomes melodrama. Or it has to be so "OTT" that it appeals to the fantasist in all of us. Then there's Good on Paper, a sort of anti-rom-com that flirts with...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Iliza Shlesinger Thinks You Should Eat This Meal When Watching Good On Paper

If you've ever started craving ratatouille while watching "Ratatouille," breakfast spaghetti while watching "Elf," or French pastries while watching "Grand Budapest Hotel," you have something in common with actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger. In addition to acting in movies and performing stand-up comedy, Shlesinger also runs a cooking series with her husband called "Don't Panic Pantry," with episodes now in the hundreds (posted on YouTube). Being a comedian, Shlesinger likes to joke, but when it comes to food, she takes all her food choices seriously, especially those involving movies, as she shared in a People interview.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Is Good on Paper Based on a True Story?

‘Good on Paper’ is an off-beat romantic comedy that lays heavily onto the comedy part whilst keeping its romance aspect refreshingly modern. The story follows the acidic stand-up comic Andrea, who thinks she may have found an unlikely partner in the goofy man she meets on a flight. However, what ensues is an oft hilarious, emotional roller coaster for the comedian as she realizes her new boyfriend has a cupboard full of skeletons. The unconventional film has an equally unconventional conclusion that lacks the usual mawkish happy endings of romantic comedies and seems surprisingly practical. Could there be some truth in the incredible tale of ‘Good on Paper’? Let’s find out.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Simon Pegg Working On Galaxy Quest TV Show With Succession Producer

Stars Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver have both admitted in the space of the last few months that they’re still hoping for Galaxy Quest to return to our screens in some fashion. A big screen sequel to the 1999 cult classic finally made it into active development after well over a decade of trying to make it happen, only for the death of Alan Rickman to seemingly erase any hopes of getting the crew of the NESA Protector back together.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Annie, Holdovers, Good, Paper

Harry Connick Jr has been cast as billionaire Sir Oliver ‘Daddy’ Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming special “Annie Live!” inspired by the iconic Tony-winning Broadway musical. The special will air in December. He joins a cast that already includes Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. Albert Finney, Jamie Foxx and Reid...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Kristen Bell's Comedy 'Queenpins' Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
TV SeriesNewsweek

The 23 Best TV Dramas of the 80s

The 1980s brought us many things: neon fashion, big hair sprayed into submission, the rise of the yuppie, and some of the best television shows to hit the small screen. Television dramas of the decade brought viewers to police precincts, law firms, and Victorian-era London. The shows featured ensemble casts, police detectives, and mysterious storytellers, who from week to week took audiences on a journey to places both known and unknown where they could forget about life for a while.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

HBO's 'The White Lotus' Is an Intoxicating Rabbit Hole With a Jennifer Coolidge Performance for the Ages: TV Review

The best compliment to give a Mike White series is that it’s near impossible to categorize. As with “Enlightened,” the 2011 Laura Dern vehicle that proved ahead of its time in more ways than one, It similarly examines the human costs of self-absorption, materialism and the double-edged sword of righteous crusading from those who don’t quite know how to help the world without making themselves the center of it. Entirely written and directed by White, “The White Lotus” seems to conclude that any character not battling an existential crisis is painfully oblivious — or at least not nearly as interesting as they might be, given an ounce more introspection.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Rare Adam Sandler Movie Just Hit Netflix

Adam Sandler might not be Hollywood’s typical definition of a romantic lead, but it’s a subgenre he’s found plenty of success in over the years. Nobody can argue that he hasn’t generated better onscreen chemistry with anyone than he did with Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended, which are regarded by a lot of his fans as three of his best ever movies.
MusicGreenwichTime

Back to Live, Back to Reality

Live music is coming back. The whole messy pageant of being a dumb fan in a crowd full of strangers — it’s so close we can taste it. Just a couple of months ago, the idea of full-capacity shows in 2021 seemed like a pipe dream. But every week, there’s a deluge of new gigs, new tours, new festivals. People are starved for it. We’ve missed it too long. There are ecstasies that can only happen in loud sweaty rooms, with the lunatics who cram ourselves into those rooms for an experience we can’t get anywhere else. If you’re a music fan, you’ve spent the past 18 months dreaming about right now. It’s a pivotal moment, where we all relearn how to be fans again, together. Joy is finally back.
TV SeriesGamespot

Peacock's Tiger King Series Casting William Fichtner As Rick Kirkham

Deadline is reporting that William Fichtner has signed on to play Rick Kirkham, opposite Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell in the Joe Exotic limited series for Peacock. The show will center on the life and series of true crimes based on Netflix's Tiger King documentary. Kirkham will play Joe's...