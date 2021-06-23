Balancing the Elephant in the Room

OANDA Senior Market Analyst, Jeffrey Halley is covering a lot of ground today. We look back on the FOMC “dot-plot” incident and the market volatility caused by various Fed official’s comments on interest rates. The mini taper-tantrum made a lot of noise in some markets but had little substance in others, notably bonds and equities. We look at both before moving onto currency markets where the US rally has held its gains. We glance at the US dollar index and EUR/USD before pondering USD/Asia where USD/INR and USD/THB for example, have stayed near the top of their ranges. Are risk sentiments remaining elevated in the background despite Jerome Powell’s soothing words? Finally, he gives his take on gold for the week and offers some thoughts on the market volatility.