5 Sure Signs The Hudson Valley is Out of Mercury Retrograde

By Paty Quyn
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 8 days ago
So they claim we have traveled through the worst of it. The latest Mercury Retrograde that has been disrupting our lives since May 29th 2021. Apparently today (June 22nd 2021) is the last of the madness until Mercury goes retrograde again this September. However, everything I have read says to keep our eye on the ball and be careful because we aren't truly out of the woods until July 7th. Oh my that is still two more weeks of weird.

