Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston-area airports receive over $200M from FAA's Airport Rescue Grants program

By Sara Samora
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Airports in and around Houston have been allocated over $200 million in coronavirus relief funds, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Rescue Grants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
FAA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Galveston County, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Amazon to open another last-mile delivery station in Galveston County

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) plans to open another last-mile delivery station in Galveston County next year. The 180,000-square-foot facility will be at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. in League City, the city announced June 28. The announcement did not include the number of jobs the facility will create, but Seattle-based Amazon previously said the opening of four other deliver stations across the Houston area would add more than 300 full-time jobs combined.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Prison Entrepreneurship Program signs 11K-SF lease in East End Maker Hub

Prison Entrepreneurship Program, a Houston-based nonprofit that connects executives, entrepreneurs and MBA students with convicted felons to prevent recidivism, has signed a lease in the Houston area's largest coworking makerspace. The East End Maker Hub, a 300,000-square-foot coworking facility with space for companies in manufacturing, robotics, hardware, medical devices and...
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

2021 Largest Houston-area LGBT-owned businesses

Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Houston Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

HCA Houston Healthcare recruiting, expanding Houston footprint amid pandemic recovery

As the Covid-19 pandemic wanes, HCA Houston Healthcare is eyeing growth in the Bayou City market. Troy Villarreal, president of HCA Houston Healthcare, leads the Houston region's second-largest health system by beds, according to Houston Business Journal research. He also oversees HCA's hospital locations in Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley, which saw high levels of Covid-19 patients during the height of the pandemic in Texas last summer. More than a year since the beginning of the outbreak, the job treating Covid-19 patients is still not over, Villarreal said.