Robert Louis Ferrigno, 81 of Palm Coast, Florida and Hamden, Connecticut, died Tuesday, June 8, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital with his loving daughter and son in law by his side. Robert was born in New Haven, Connecticut, January 21, 1940. Son of Louis Antony and Anna Manzi Ferrigno. Robert was...www.palmcoastobserver.com