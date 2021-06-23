Senators Push for Critical Funding for Black Lung Mobile Testing Units

Upper Ohio Valley residents are familiar with the concept of boom and bust — though in this part of the country, even the promised booms turn out to be more like little pops. But the nation as a whole is experiencing another boom right now in the field of public health. Billions upon billions of dollars have been dumped on local and state public health agencies as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, because that is what politicians do in this country. They throw unfathomable sums of money at a problem once it becomes too urgent to ignore, without much thought to whether a smaller but stable stream of funding would leave agencies better prepared.