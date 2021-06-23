Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senators Push for Critical Funding for Black Lung Mobile Testing Units

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article~ Funding will help Appalachian region acquire a new CDC-operated mobile health unit and needed maintenance for the two existing mobile units ~. WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) today sent a letter urging congressional appropriators to include $2 million in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Mobile Testing Units, which offer free and confidential health screenings to coal miners at risk of developing black lung disease. Specifically, the funding would go towards the purchase of a new NIOSH Mobile Testing Unit and towards needed maintenance for the two existing units that serve the Appalachian region – one of which is nonoperational and the other of which is set to be retired in the next few years.

hamptonroadsmessenger.com
