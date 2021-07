TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the child victims of a Father’s Day crash, which has left a Topeka girl unable to walk. The family of Zoey, 6, and Zackory, 5, Landis have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for their medical expenses after their mother says their father, Jimmy Landis, decided to drive drunk with them in the car.