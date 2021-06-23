Summit Park’s Kid-Friendly Hiking Trail
Summit Park in Blue Ash is the superlative superstar of local parks. For starters, there’s its epic playground, full of verdant green turf and colorful, next-level play structures. Then there’s the nature playscape, with its zip lines, in-ground tunnels, natural jungle gym, and water play area. Add in the 153-foot Observation Tower that offers panoramas all the way downtown, several top-tier restaurants, a beloved farmers’ market, pristine dog park, and massive great lawn, and there really is nothing Summit Park doesn’t offer.www.cincinnatimagazine.com