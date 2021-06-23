Cancel
Blue Ash, OH

Summit Park’s Kid-Friendly Hiking Trail

By Sarah McCosham
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cover picture for the articleSummit Park in Blue Ash is the superlative superstar of local parks. For starters, there’s its epic playground, full of verdant green turf and colorful, next-level play structures. Then there’s the nature playscape, with its zip lines, in-ground tunnels, natural jungle gym, and water play area. Add in the 153-foot Observation Tower that offers panoramas all the way downtown, several top-tier restaurants, a beloved farmers’ market, pristine dog park, and massive great lawn, and there really is nothing Summit Park doesn’t offer.

