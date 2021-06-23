Cancel
Music

Classical Music Highlight: A Quiet Moment by the River

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Ives said his impression, The Housatonic at Stockbridge was inspired by a quiet evening stroll along the river bank with his wife. You can enjoy it tonight. Tune in at 8 pm on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Charles Ives
#Classical Music#River Bank#Housatonic
