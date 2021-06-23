Cancel
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes Is Already Working On A New E-Class

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup just received a facelift for the new model year to better compete with the updated BMW 5 Series. Mercedes updated the exterior styling, tweaked the engine range, and improved the interior technology. After this refresh, the E-Class is among the most compelling midsize luxury sedans on sale. But when your company's slogan is "The Best Or Nothing," there's no time to rest on one's laurels, hence why our spy photographers have already captured the next-generation E-Class out testing.

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

Texas Cars
