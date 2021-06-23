Mercedes Is Already Working On A New E-Class
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup just received a facelift for the new model year to better compete with the updated BMW 5 Series. Mercedes updated the exterior styling, tweaked the engine range, and improved the interior technology. After this refresh, the E-Class is among the most compelling midsize luxury sedans on sale. But when your company's slogan is "The Best Or Nothing," there's no time to rest on one's laurels, hence why our spy photographers have already captured the next-generation E-Class out testing.carbuzz.com