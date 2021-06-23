City Invites Residents to Celebrate 4th of July Outdoors Fireworks to return in 2022

In the spirit of life, liberty and the pursuit of fun in 2021, the City of Newport News is encouraging residents to commemorate the founding of our Nation by celebrating the great outdoors. Unfortunately, COVID impacted the city’s ability to host a large fireworks celebration this year, so we are promoting fun ways to experience, discover and explore a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities and amenities offered in our 36 parks. In preparation for the celebration, the city is hosting a weeklong resident appreciation event from June 26 – July 3! Throughout the week, residents can visit Doris Miller Community Center; Brittingham-Midtown Community Center; Denbigh Community Center; the Newport News Visitor Center; and the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Office during normal operating hours to pick up outdoor recreation and patriotic-themed activity bags. Items include an American flag, picnic blanket, bubble wand, softball, flying disc, LED ring, patriotic yard sign and a list of exciting things to do in the parks. One giveaway bag and one yard sign will be available per family, while supplies last. On July 4th, residents and visitors can pick a park, pack a lunch and have a picnic or purchase sweet and savory prepared treats from food trucks from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Newport News Park, Riverview Farm Park, Fort Fun at Huntington Park or King-Lincoln Park. And be sure to look up at the sky to see a Happy July 4th celebratory banner, which will fly over the city from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Also on the 4th, the following park activities will be free: